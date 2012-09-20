UPDATE 1-Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups
* Challenger banks ripe for consolidation (Adds details, share movement, background)
TOKYO, Sept 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through seven foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 13.3 million shares SELL 12.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 700,000 shares
* Challenger banks ripe for consolidation (Adds details, share movement, background)
SHANGHAI, June 6 China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with consumer and financial shares lending support as investors pondered the impact of new regulations on initial public offerings and ahead of a flurry of economic data.