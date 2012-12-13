BRIEF-Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 pct in Baxter International
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
TOKYO, Dec 14 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 17.2 million shares SELL 11.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.6 million shares
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: