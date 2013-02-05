Fitch: Nan Fung's Kai Tak Site Purchase Neutral for Rating
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views Nan Fung
International Holdings
Limited's (BBB/Stable) acquisition of a commercial development
site in Hong
Kong's Kai Tak Development Area as neutral for its ratings. The
agency does not
expect Nan Fung's credit metrics to deteriorate significantly
following the
settlement of the land cost, thanks to its solid financial
profile and strong
contracted sales inflows. The potential annual rent