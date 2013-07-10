BRIEF-Implats secures jury verdict for constructive fraudulent transfer
* Implats secures jury verdict for constructive fraudulent transfer
TOKYO, July 11 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 15.3 million shares SELL 10.8 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 4.5 million shares
* Implats secures jury verdict for constructive fraudulent transfer
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday:
WARSAW, April 4 Polish retail chain Dino has closed the books for its initial public offering (IPO) with the price at 34.5 zlotys per share for institutional investors, three market sources said on Tuesday.