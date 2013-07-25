BRIEF-Suning Universal expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 pct y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 percent y/y to 32.8-43.7 million yuan ($4.76-$6.34 million)
TOKYO, July 26 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 16.9 million shares BUY 9.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 7.6 million shares
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 17