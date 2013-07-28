BRIEF-Oscar Properties buys five properties at Skurusundet in Nacka
* CONTINUES TO EXPAND IN NACKA THROUGH ACQUISITION OF FIVE PROPERTIES LOCATED IN KVARNVÄGEN 14-20 AT SKURUSUNDET
TOKYO, July 29 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 18.1 million shares BUY 12.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 6.0 million shares
* CONTINUES TO EXPAND IN NACKA THROUGH ACQUISITION OF FIVE PROPERTIES LOCATED IN KVARNVÄGEN 14-20 AT SKURUSUNDET
April 10 Indian shares were little changed on Monday as investors waited for cues from the March-quarter corporate results season before taking any large positions.