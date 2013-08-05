UPDATE 1-Aetna exits Iowa individual insurance market for 2018
NEW YORK, April 6 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Thursday it will exit Iowa's Obamacare-compliant individual insurance market in 2018, citing financial risk and the uncertain outlook.
TOKYO, Aug 6 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 10.0 million shares BUY 9.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 100,000 shares
NEW YORK, April 6 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Thursday it will exit Iowa's Obamacare-compliant individual insurance market in 2018, citing financial risk and the uncertain outlook.
April 6 Puerto Rico's debt-laden power utility, PREPA, and its bondholders have reached a new deal to restructure $8.9 billion in debt, according to a source familiar with the talks.
WASHINGTON, April 6 In a last-ditch effort, five U.S. Senate Democrats are urging President Donald Trump to veto a resolution that would repeal a Labor Department rule designed to help cities launch retirement savings plans for low-income private-sector workers by exempting such programs from strict federal pension protection laws.