BRIEF-Ferratum Oyj announces stock exchange
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
TOKYO, Aug 8 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 16.8 million shares BUY 10.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 6.3 million shares
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
* Proposed issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds under specific mandate
* NZX Regulation advises that at request of co, it has placed trading halt on Metlifecare Ltd ordinary shares prior to market open on Friday, 7 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: