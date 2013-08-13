Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
TOKYO, Aug 14 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 10.3 million shares SELL 8.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.7 million shares
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.