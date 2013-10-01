BRIEF-Indequity Group sees HY HEPS between 23.54 and 24.78 cents per share
* For HY group's headline earnings per share is expected to be between 23.54 and 24.78 cents per share
TOKYO, Oct 2 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 14.9 million shares BUY 13.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 1.8 million shares
* For HY group's headline earnings per share is expected to be between 23.54 and 24.78 cents per share
* Appointment of Christopher Hill as chief executive officer with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: