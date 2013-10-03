BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says launched non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to raise about $2.032 mln
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
TOKYO, Oct 4 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 14.6 million shares SELL 13.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.5 million shares
* Seeks trading halt pending the release of an announcement by the fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: