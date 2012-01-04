BRIEF-Candelaria Mining names Curtis Turner as CEO
* Candelaria Mining announces additions to senior management team
TOKYO, Jan 5 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 12.2 million shares SELL 16.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 4.7 million shares
* Candelaria Mining announces additions to senior management team
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.