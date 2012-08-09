TOKYO Aug 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday to above the psychological key 9,000-mark for the
first time in five weeks, with traders citing buying by domestic
investors in the afternoon session.
"Japanese domestic money have been buying the market in the
afternoon," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said.
"I would say if anything it's maybe that there was no bad
news out of the Bank of Japan and there is also domestic money
buying the market."
The Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent to 8,993.41 after
hitting the day's high of 9,004.81, while the broader Topix
index gained 0.8 percent to 751.31.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)