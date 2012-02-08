TOKYO Feb 9 Elpida Memory Inc is
the most heavily shorted stock on the Tokyo exchange, with 18.1
percent of its shares out on loan, data from securities lending
research firm Data Explorers shows.
Elpida, Japan's last remaining maker of dynamic
random-access memory, used in personal computers, is struggling
with millions of dollars in operating losses and major upcoming
debt payments.
Media have reported that the company may be in talks to be
bought by Micron Technology Inc or reach a tie-up.
"Short interest has increased by over a third in the last
month alone as the share price continues to track annual lows,"
Data Explorers said in a report.
"While the company struggles to refinance itself, demand to
borrow the stock is high with almost all the available supply
out on loan, meaning it would be hard to short more of the
company."
But it said long only investors who lend their Elpida shares
have raised their holdings by more than a fifth this year and
now own 37 million shares.
Elpida shares closed up 9.4 percent on Wednesday on a report
that it could sell its Hiroshima plant as part of a plan that
will see Renesas Electronics and two other big Japanese
chipmakers combine their struggling system chip operations in a
government-backed deal.
The average short interest across the Topix index is
low at just under 0.6 percent of its total market
capitalisation, Data Explorers said.
Leopalace21 Corp, a real estate agent specialising
in building and leasing apartments, was the second most heavily
shorted stock, with 12.5 percent of its shares on loan.
It was followed by home electronic maker JVC Kenwood Corp
, railway operator Kintetsu Corp, electronics
equipment maker Anritsu Corp, Nippon Paper Group
and mobile social gaming firm Gree Inc.