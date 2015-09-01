By Tomo Uetake
| TOKYO, Sept 1
TOKYO, Sept 1 The ratio of shares sold short in
Japan hit a record high on Tuesday, as investors stepped up bets
that the markets will fall further on concerns about a slowdown
in China and possible U.S. rate hike later this year.
The ratio, which measures the amount of short-selling in the
total selling, hit 41.0 pct, its highest ever.
Although a high short-selling ratio is generally considered
a sign of excessive pessimism in the market, investors are not
sure if the worst is over yet.
"They will be eventually bought back. But as you have seen,
the short-selling ratio can stay high for quite some time," said
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.
"I suspect we could see more speculative selling in the near
future and the Nikkei could fall below its low, hit last month."
The benchmark Nikkei average fell 3.8 percent to
18,165.69 on Tuesday, heading towards a six-month low of
17,714.30 hit last week.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)