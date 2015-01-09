* Trust banks bought biggest amount since 2008
* GPIF, semi-public pension funds seen buyers - analysts
* Foreigners' net buying stands at 852.692 bln yen vs 15
trln yen in 2013
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 9 Trust banks, managing corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, last year made
their largest net purchases of Japanese stocks since 2008,
exchange data showed on Friday.
They bought a net 2.785 trillion yen in 2014, according to
data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with purchases of 21.629
trillion yen outstripping sales totaling 18.844 trillion yen.
Analysts said the $1.1 trillion Government Pension
Investment Fund, which last year said it would raise the
allocation for domestic stocks in its portfolio from 12 percent
to 25 percent, was accumulating Japanese stocks.
Other asset managers, like semi-public pension funds and
Japan Post Insurance, or Kampo, have followed GPIF's lead, they
said.
"The three semi-public pension funds were seen buying,
following suit by increasing their allocations for Japanese
stocks before being merged into the GPIF," said Shingo Kumazawa,
an analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The Federation of National Public Service Personnel Mutual
Aid Associations, the Pension Fund Association for Local
Government Officials and the Private School Mutual Aid System
will be merged into the GPIF in October.
While trust banks increased purchases, net buying by foreign
investors fell sharply to 852.692 billion yen in 2014 from 15
trillion yen in 2013, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
aggressive stimulus policies sparked a stock market boom.
Foreigners net puchases were less because global macro funds
started selling Japanese stocks around March to pocket profits
from 2013, Kumazawa said.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)