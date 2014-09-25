* Japan retail investors shift toward chasing dollar higher
* Yen shorts rising on Tokyo margin-trade platform
* Shift comes as dollar breaks higher vs yen
* Japan govt, companies no longer cheering yen's fall
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's legions of retail
foreign-exchange traders, popularly known as Mrs Watanabe, are
turning into sellers of yen.
They have shifted from playing the dollar's range against the
yen to betting against the Japanese currency after it slumped to
six-year lows recently, market participants and data show.
Portrayed as a fictitious housewife margin-trading on her
laptop at the kitchen table, these retail investor have a large
presence in yen trading and often take contrary positions. This
time, they are trading on the market's momentum and positioning
for further yen weakness as the Bank of Japan prints money.
For most of this year, Mrs Watanabe and like-minded Japanese
retail players "had a prevailing psychology of buying the dollar
around 101 yen and selling around 104 yen," said a dealer at a
local bank. This strategy worked nicely while the dollar hewed a
reliable 100-105 yen range since January.
The market - and Mrs Watanabe's behaviour - changed at the
beginning of this month, when the dollar tested, then broke
decisively above 105 yen on the divergent prospects for Fed and
BOJ policy.
The Mrs Watanabe retail traders became big players in
currency trading in the past decade, seeking to beat the paltry
returns from Japan's near-zero interest rates through such
tactics as selling low-yielding currencies like the yen to fund
the purchase of high-yielding assets like U.S. government debt.
Ditching the yen now pits them against large foreign hedge
funds who have begun buying the currency just as the country's
authorities and firms start to question the currency's slide.
If Mrs Watanabe keeps trying to chase the dollar higher
against the yen, she could contribute to a market overshoot if
the U.S. currency is making a near-term peak. She may also be at
odds with the government, which is no longer cheer-leading a
weaker yen, and with Japan Inc, which is starting to find the
local currency weaker than it would like.
On the other hand, she could be a winner if expectations
continue to grow that the Federal Reserve is moving steadily
toward raising U.S. interest rates, making the dollar more
attractive, while Japan's central bank comes under pressure to
cheapen the Japanese currency to bolster a faltering recovery.
CHANGE OF HEART
Ryo Otomura, a margin trader in his 30s, said that as
markets reacted to such factors as news of pending portfolio
shifts by Japan's mammoth public pension fund, "big capital
flows have supported the trend of a weaker yen and stronger
stocks, and this has created an environment that's easier to
trade."
And as the dollar rose from 102 to 109 yen, he said: "I
repeatedly took profits and then chased the dollar higher, with
the results that I managed to make some profits."
Riding the dollar's gain, retail investors on Gaitame.com, a
major Japanese margin-trading platform, increased their
long-dollar/short-yen positions to 57.0 percent at Wednesday's
close from 51.5 percent on Sept. 2.
"This year's strategy of selling rallies and buying dips
failed" when the dollar broke higher, said Takaaki Kaburagi, a
prominent investor who runs seminars for retail FX investors.
"They're now taking the stance of chasing the dollar higher."
The dollar rose last Friday to 109.45 yen, its highest since
late August 2008, the outset of the global financial crisis.
Against a basket of currencies, it logged 10 weeks of gains to a
four-year high on the dollar index.
The dollar retreated a bit against the yen this week, helped
by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's comments to Japanese reporters in
New York that he would carefully watch the impact of recent yen
weakness on the nation's regional economies.
Around 2310 GMT on Thursday, the dollar fetched 108.57 yen.
As the dollar rose, Japanese retail traders "got squeezed at
the 104 yen handle and again on the 105 yen handle," as they
were forced to buy back dollars they had sold at a higher price,
said Takuya Kanda, senior researcher at Gaitame.com Research.
"After the dollar rose above 106 yen, they finally gave up
on contrarian dollar-selling," he said. "They are ready to buy
the dollar on any dips."
By contrast, some nimble players globally are taking money
off their bets against the yen, with market participants citing
U.S. hedge funds among those buying back the pummelled currency.
Speculators' net short-yen positions on the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission fell 17 percent in the week through
Sept. 16 to 83,182 contracts, data show.
To be sure, it is hard for the little guy to have an impact
in the $4 trillion-a-day global currency market, but retail
investors have outsized importance in Tokyo. They account for 19
percent of domestic spot FX volume, said Citibank senior
currency-market strategist Maki Ogawa, versus just 3.5 percent
globally, according to Bank for International Settlements data.
Japanese authorities for decades have fought a strong yen,
which crimped the value of overseas earnings and exacerbated
deflation by making imports cheaper. Now, though, Abe and his
government are making more balanced comments about the yen, as
its fall pushes up the price of imported energy and raw
materials with inflation outpacing wage growth.
Even BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who said the yen's fall
was a welcome consequence of global monetary policy divergence,
has changed his tone slightly saying he sees no problem with the
yen's recent slide but declined to comment whether it was good
for the economy or had proceeded too fast.
The yen's rapid descent is starting to push beyond comfort
zones for three-quarters of Japanese firms, the Reuters
Corporate Survey found last week.
