By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, April 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a three-week low on Monday as investors took profits in stocks such as exporters and financials that had gained in recent weeks on the back of a weaker yen and prospects of monetary easing. The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 12,135.02, the biggest one-day drop in a week. The broader Topix declined 3.3 percent to 1,000.57.