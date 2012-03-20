(Adds details, quotes and background.)
NEW YORK, March 20 Orange juice futures fell to
a two-month low on Tuesday as ideal growing weather in the key
producing state of Florida and the fall through a key area of
support sparked a round of liquidation in the market, dealers
said.
The key May frozen concentrated orange juice fell the
10-cent daily trading limit, or by 5.4 percent, to trade at
$1.7425 per lb, its lowest level since early January, Thomson
Reuters data showed. It was trading at $1.7765 per lb, down 6.60
cents, at 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT).
"I think it's partly good Florida weather," James Cordier,
senior analyst of brokerage Optionsellers.com in Florida, said
when asked for the reason behind the sell-off.
He said it appears Florida's 2012/13 citrus crop is going to
be even larger than the 147 million (90-lb) boxes for 2011/12.
"The crop is in good shape," Cordier explained.
Traders said the fall of the May contract below the 200-day
moving average at $1.8177 and then major support at $1.80
sparked technical liquidation which then touched off automatic
pre-set computer sell orders.
Juice futures had rallied to record highs in late January
above $2 a lb after the U.S. said it found a prohibited
fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice, which accounts for half
of all imports and around 10 percent of U.S. juice supplies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted tests and
excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have since
eased since there are more than enough supplies in the United
States for the domestic juice market.
Traders said the market's downward glide will likely persist
given the lack of a threat to Florida's maturing citrus crop.
The next weather threat to Florida will not crop up until
the start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season on June 1 when
storms could menace Florida's groves.
(Reporting By Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)