PRECIOUS-Gold hits near seven-week high as dollar, stocks slip

* Dollar hits seven-month low against basket of currencies * Palladium hits fresh high since Sept. 2014 * Silver marks highest since April 25 (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 6 Gold touched its highest in near seven weeks on Tuesday as Asian stock markets and the dollar weakened ahead of a UK national election and a European Central Bank meeting due later this week. James Comey, former head of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Inve