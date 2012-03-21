* Ample supplies, Florida weather depress market * Juice futures hit lowest level for 2012 NEW YORK, March 21 Orange juice futures ended Wednesday at its lowest level for 2012 as ample supplies and ideal weather in the citrus producing state of Florida depressed the market and could keep it under pressure, dealers said. The key May frozen concentrated orange juice sank 7.05 cents or by 4.5 percent, to close at $1.698 per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since late December 2011, according to Thomson Reuters Data. Volume traded on Wednesday hit almost 2,500 lots, slightly above the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. "There's no reason to own juice (futures)," said Country Hedging Inc. analyst Sterling Smith. "Supply is good. We have no issue with weather." The frost season is long done and the threat of storms that normally comes with the Atlantic hurricane season is over two months away. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Citrus trees in Florida, the top citrus growing state in the United States, are maturing under excellent weather conditions. Some in the trade said Florida's upcoming 2012/13 citrus harvest may top the 147 million (90-lb) boxes of juice Florida reaped in 2011/12. Juice futures had rallied to record peaks in late January above $2 a lb after the U.S. said it found a prohibited fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice, which accounts for half of all imports and around 10 percent of U.S. juice supplies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted tests and excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have since eased since there are more than enough supplies in the United States for the domestic juice market. Traders said the market could face further selling pressure given the abundance of bearish market factors. "We could easily go to $1.50 (basis the spot juice market)," said Smith, adding that would be his downside target for the market. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure in the market, stood at 22,411 lots as of March 20, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor)