* Market falters late as small specs pressure futures
* Longer-term outlook for juice seen bearish
NEW YORK, March 23 Orange juice futures closed
Friday at a fresh three-month low on late sales by small
speculators, and the market could see further losses in the
weeks ahead given the lack of bullish leads for citrus
contracts, dealers said.
The key May frozen concentrated orange juice slipped
0.20 cent to finish at $1.662 per lb, the lowest settlement for
the spot contract since December 22, 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters Data.
On the week, the juice market fell 11.07 percent. It was the
biggest percentage loss for juice since mid-November, the
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Volume traded on Friday hit just under 900 lots, some two
thirds below the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith said juice
futures were consolidating around its current level.
Traders said most participants were keeping an eye on
growing conditions in the major producing state of Florida.
The frost season is over and the threat of storms that
normally comes with the Atlantic hurricane season is more than
two months away. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov.
30.
Traders said Florida's upcoming 2012/13 citrus harvest may
top the 147 million (90-lb) boxes of juice Florida reaped in
2011/12, especially if no storm hits the citrus belt in the
Sunshine State this year.
Juice futures had rallied to record highs above $2 a lb in
late January after the United States said it found a prohibited
fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice, which accounts for half
of all imports and around 10 percent of U.S. juice supplies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted tests and
excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have
abated since there are more than enough U.S. supplies for the
domestic juice market.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure in the
market, stood at 20,681 lots as of March 22, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Philip Barbara)