* Market falls 6 pct after Monday's 4 pct drop * All eyes on storm season in June NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. orange juice futures fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, plumbing depths not seen since 2010 as liquidation continued from the previous session amid signs of improving crop weather that traders said could enhance orange yields. Frozen concentrated orange juice's key July contract on ICE Futures U.S. closed down 9.0 cents, or 6.3 percent, at $1.3285 per lb, moving from $1.4385 to $1.3220. It was the lowest settlement since September 2010 for the benchmark second-month position, Thomson Reuters data showed. On Monday, the contract ended down 6.15 cents, or 4.15 percent, at $1.4185 per lb, after falling the 10-cent daily limit at one point. Juice prices are down 22 percent so far this year, falling three months in a row from February, after July FCOJ set record highs above $2 per lb in January, Thomson Reuters data showed. A combination of good growing weather in No. 1 orange growing state Florida and weak retail demand has sparked the sell-off in U.S. juice contracts. Traders are also awaiting the seasonal premium buying when the annual Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; editing by Jim Marshall)