* Market drops to lowest level since December 2009
* Ample supplies, weak retail demand hits juice
NEW YORK, May 3 Orange juice futures finished
Thursday at a 2-1/2 year low on speculative fund sales as bumper
supplies and soft retail demand brought on by competition from
other juice drinks kept the market on the defensive, analysts
said.
"There's no love for the juice market," said Country Hedging
analyst Sterling Smith. He added commercial players are content
to go hand-to-mouth on buying juice products and competition
from sports drinks has been particularly stiff.
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 3.80
cents or almost 3 percent to end at $1.27 per lb, moving from
$1.248 to $1.3305.
For the second position contract, it was the lowest
settlement since early December 2009, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/fam97s)
The juice market had lost a quarter in value in February and
March as fears of a supply crunch from the use of a prohibited
fungicide in top citrus producer Brazil faded.
Analysts said that despite news that Brazil's orange crop in
2012/13 is expected to be down 15 percent year on year from the
bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12, that
would still be too much product.
"Supply is still too large given what we have in demand
which is flat to trending lower," a dealer said, adding the
bloated supplies explains in part why prices have shrunk from
levels over $2 in January to its current level.
Traders said the juice market, basis July, is now looking
toward moving below $1.20 although futures may derive support
from bargain hunting and the approach of the annual hurricane
season on June 1.
Volume on Thursday was slightly over 1,300 lots, more than
50 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, amounted
to 20,439 lots as of May 2, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)