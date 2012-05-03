* Market drops to lowest level since December 2009 * Ample supplies, weak retail demand hits juice NEW YORK, May 3 Orange juice futures finished Thursday at a 2-1/2 year low on speculative fund sales as bumper supplies and soft retail demand brought on by competition from other juice drinks kept the market on the defensive, analysts said. "There's no love for the juice market," said Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith. He added commercial players are content to go hand-to-mouth on buying juice products and competition from sports drinks has been particularly stiff. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 3.80 cents or almost 3 percent to end at $1.27 per lb, moving from $1.248 to $1.3305. For the second position contract, it was the lowest settlement since early December 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/fam97s) The juice market had lost a quarter in value in February and March as fears of a supply crunch from the use of a prohibited fungicide in top citrus producer Brazil faded. Analysts said that despite news that Brazil's orange crop in 2012/13 is expected to be down 15 percent year on year from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12, that would still be too much product. "Supply is still too large given what we have in demand which is flat to trending lower," a dealer said, adding the bloated supplies explains in part why prices have shrunk from levels over $2 in January to its current level. Traders said the juice market, basis July, is now looking toward moving below $1.20 although futures may derive support from bargain hunting and the approach of the annual hurricane season on June 1. Volume on Thursday was slightly over 1,300 lots, more than 50 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, amounted to 20,439 lots as of May 2, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)