* Market sinks to lowest level since December 2009 * Large supplies, soft demand deflates juice prices NEW YORK, May 4 Orange juice futures settled Friday near a 2-1/2-year low on speculative fund selling as large supplies and soft retail demand, due to competition from other juice drinks, continued to savage the market, analysts said. "There is no support for the market fundamentally," a dealer said, adding though the market is heavily oversold and could bounce briefly next week. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 2.95 cents, or 2.3 percent, to finish at $1.2405 per lb, moving from $1.228 to $1.2695. On the week, July dropped 16.2 percent in the largest weekly move for the market since mid-July 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed. For the second position contract, it was the lowest settlement since December 1, 2009, the data showed. The 14-day relative strength index reading stood at 22. A reading for a market under 30 is considered oversold. Juice market values had plunged by a quarter in February and March as fears faded of a supply crunch from the use of a prohibited fungicide in top citrus producer Brazil. Analysts said that despite news that Brazil's orange crop in 2012/13 is expected to be down 15 percent year on year from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12 , large supplies are still weighing on futures. "The kind of flat demand we are seeing is not nearly enough to make a dent on supplies," a trader said. Expectations of large supplies is a key reason why prices have shrunk from levels over $2 in January to its current level. Traders said the juice market, basis July, now appears headed below $1.20 although futures may derive support from bargain hunting and the approach of the annual hurricane season on June 1. Volume on Friday was slightly over 1,550 lots, about 45 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for the second day in a row to 20,802 lots as of May 3, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.