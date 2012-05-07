* Market sinks to lowest level since November 2009
* Huge supplies, weak demand deflates juice prices
NEW YORK, May 7 Orange juice futures closed on
Monday near a 2-1/2-year low for the third straight session as
speculative fund liquidation hit the market, with bumper
supplies and soft retail demand keeping futures under severe
pressure, analysts said.
"There is not a lot of reasons to be long in juice right
now," said Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith, adding though
the market could rise violently because it is massively
oversold.
The 14-day relative strength index, an indicator used by
market players to show if too much selling or buying has hit
markets, reading stood at 19. A reading for a market under 30 is
considered oversold.
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 4.25
cents, or 3.4 percent, to finish at $1.198 per lb, moving from
$1.165 to $1.248.
For the second position contract, it was the lowest
settlement since late November 2009, the data showed.
Juice market values had plunged by over 40 percent after
surging to a record in January over fears of a supply crunch
from the use of a prohibited fungicide in top citrus producer
Brazil.
Traders said supplies will remain abundant going forward.
Top orange producer Brazil's crop in 2012/13 is expected to be
down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg)
boxes in 2011/12.
"Their crop is still too big and if you combine 2011/12 with
what they will produce in 2012/13, that will be almost 800
million (boxes)," one said.
With demand staying flat and supplies remaining abundant,
juice prices have consequently shrunk over 40 percent from
levels over $2 per lb in January to its current level under
$1.20.
Traders said the juice market, basis July, now appears to be
looking at another level of support at $1.15 and then $1.10.
The market should begin stabilizing as speculators begin
covering positions before the start of the annual hurricane
season on June 1. The storm season ends on Nov. 30.
Volume on Monday was slightly over 2,600 lots, slightly over
5 percent under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for
the third day in a row to 21,058 lots as of May 4, the highest
level since March 21, 2012, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)