* Market sinks to lowest level since November 2009 * Huge supplies, weak demand deflates juice prices NEW YORK, May 7 Orange juice futures closed on Monday near a 2-1/2-year low for the third straight session as speculative fund liquidation hit the market, with bumper supplies and soft retail demand keeping futures under severe pressure, analysts said. "There is not a lot of reasons to be long in juice right now," said Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith, adding though the market could rise violently because it is massively oversold. The 14-day relative strength index, an indicator used by market players to show if too much selling or buying has hit markets, reading stood at 19. A reading for a market under 30 is considered oversold. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 4.25 cents, or 3.4 percent, to finish at $1.198 per lb, moving from $1.165 to $1.248. For the second position contract, it was the lowest settlement since late November 2009, the data showed. Juice market values had plunged by over 40 percent after surging to a record in January over fears of a supply crunch from the use of a prohibited fungicide in top citrus producer Brazil. Traders said supplies will remain abundant going forward. Top orange producer Brazil's crop in 2012/13 is expected to be down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12. "Their crop is still too big and if you combine 2011/12 with what they will produce in 2012/13, that will be almost 800 million (boxes)," one said. With demand staying flat and supplies remaining abundant, juice prices have consequently shrunk over 40 percent from levels over $2 per lb in January to its current level under $1.20. Traders said the juice market, basis July, now appears to be looking at another level of support at $1.15 and then $1.10. The market should begin stabilizing as speculators begin covering positions before the start of the annual hurricane season on June 1. The storm season ends on Nov. 30. Volume on Monday was slightly over 2,600 lots, slightly over 5 percent under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for the third day in a row to 21,058 lots as of May 4, the highest level since March 21, 2012, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)