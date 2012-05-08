* Market sinks to lowest level since November 2009 * Supplies, weak demand weighs on prices NEW YORK, May 8 The sell-off in U.S. orange juice futures showed little signs of slowing on Tuesday, with the market falling a seventh straight day and plumbing new lows since 2009 due to concerns over a supply glut and weak demand. "It's brutal, what's happening to orange juice," said Kevin Sharpe, a broker at Basic Commodities Inc in Winter Park, Florida. "The shorts are in control." "The market will probably bounce between 20 and 30 cents when it comes back up, but we aren't seeing that happen yet." Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 3.1 cents, or 2.6 percent, to end at $1.1670 a lb. It broke technical support at $1.16, touching a session low at $1.1230, which also marked a bottom since November 2009 for the benchmark second position contract. Since its last positive close of $1.41 on April 27, July FCOJ has lost 21 percent in value. For the year so far, the second month contract is down 32 percent after surging to a record in January over fears of a supply crunch from the use of a prohibited fungicide in top citrus producer Brazil. The market should begin stabilizing as speculators begin covering positions before the start of the annual hurricane season on June 1. The storm season ends on Nov. 30. Traders have forecast orange juice supplies to remain abundant going forward although Brazil's crop in 2012/13 was expected to be down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12. Volume was at 2,031 lots, lower than the previous session's tally of above 2,600 and nearly 4 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for the fourth day in a row to 21,854 lots as of May 7, the highest level since March 21, 2012, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)