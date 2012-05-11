* Market recovery from 2-1/2 yr low enters third day
* Bearish fundamentals may cap any market advance
NEW YORK, May 11 Orange juice futures settled
higher for the third consecutive session on Friday on
speculative buying as the market began to recover after tumbling
earlier this week to a 2-1/2-year low, analysts said.
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice gained 1.65
cents, or 1.36 percent, to end at $1.2255 per lb, dealing from
$1.1925 to $1.236. It was an inside day since the range was
within Thursday's $1.16 to $1.243 band.
For the week, the market is down 1.21 percent.
On Tuesday, the contract ended at $1.167 in the lowest close
for the second position contract since late November 2009,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
"I think juice is stabilizing," said The Price Group analyst
Jack Scoville.
The market surged to a record in January amid fears of a
supply crunch when it was discovered a prohibited fungicide was
used in top citrus producer Brazil.
Since then, the market had fallen more than 40 percent in
value as those fears receded, supplies were abundant and retail
demand stayed weak, market sources said.
The market will probably consolidate around its current
level while players await the start of the annual storm season
on June 1. That is when hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean
and Caribbean Sea could sweep in and batter Florida's citrus
groves. The storm season ends on Nov. 30.
Traders said supplies will remain abundant going forward.
Top orange producer Brazil's crop in 2012/13 is expected to be
down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg)
boxes in 2011/12.
"That is still a very large crop and will pressure prices,"
a broker said.
Volume on Friday hit over 750 lots, almost three quarters
under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for
the first time in seven sessions as it stood at 22,018 lots as
of May 10, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)