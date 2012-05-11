* Market recovery from 2-1/2 yr low enters third day * Bearish fundamentals may cap any market advance NEW YORK, May 11 Orange juice futures settled higher for the third consecutive session on Friday on speculative buying as the market began to recover after tumbling earlier this week to a 2-1/2-year low, analysts said. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice gained 1.65 cents, or 1.36 percent, to end at $1.2255 per lb, dealing from $1.1925 to $1.236. It was an inside day since the range was within Thursday's $1.16 to $1.243 band. For the week, the market is down 1.21 percent. On Tuesday, the contract ended at $1.167 in the lowest close for the second position contract since late November 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed. "I think juice is stabilizing," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. The market surged to a record in January amid fears of a supply crunch when it was discovered a prohibited fungicide was used in top citrus producer Brazil. Since then, the market had fallen more than 40 percent in value as those fears receded, supplies were abundant and retail demand stayed weak, market sources said. The market will probably consolidate around its current level while players await the start of the annual storm season on June 1. That is when hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea could sweep in and batter Florida's citrus groves. The storm season ends on Nov. 30. Traders said supplies will remain abundant going forward. Top orange producer Brazil's crop in 2012/13 is expected to be down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12. "That is still a very large crop and will pressure prices," a broker said. Volume on Friday hit over 750 lots, almost three quarters under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for the first time in seven sessions as it stood at 22,018 lots as of May 10, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)