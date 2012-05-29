* Market up on modest covering
* Storm Beryl underscores threat of hurricane season
May 29 Orange juice futures settled higher on
Tuesday on speculative buying after a holiday break with juice
players warily monitoring an early start to the annual Atlantic
hurricane season, brokers said.
The juice market was closed Monday for U.S. Memorial Day.
Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice
gained 2.35 cents, or by 2.15 percent, to finish at $1.1165 per
lb after trading from $1.0785 to $1.1735.
Volume was almost 2,000 lots, about a third below the 30-day
norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The market digested news Tropical Storm Beryl cut across
northern Florida and southern Georgia. Two
storms have already formed before the official start of the
hurricane season on June 1. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said the rains from Beryl
fell north of Florida's citrus belt.
A juice trader said Beryl may encourage some investors to
begin building a premium on hurricane season given its strong
early start. Tropical storm Alberto formed recently, becoming
the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003.
Scoville said orange juice futures "should find some
stability" for now to see how the annual storm season evolves.
Fundamentally, the juice market has struggled from ideal
growing weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the United
States, ample supplies from the Sunshine State and top producer
Brazil, and weak retail demand.
Open interest in the juice market, an indicator of investor
interest, fell for the first time in five sessions to hit 23,685
lots as of May 25, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and
Marguerita Choy)