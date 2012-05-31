* Monthly loss in juice biggest since late 1996 * Thin speculative buying gives market a lift * Trade braces for start of hurricane season Friday May 31 Orange juice futures finished higher Thursday on buying by small speculators as players appeared to be engaged in premium purchases as the annual Atlantic hurricane season begins on Friday, brokers said. Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice gained 1.20 cents or 1.08 percent to close at $1.1205 per lb after trading from $1.095 to $1.1445. For the month, the market shed 21 percent, the biggest monthly percentage loss since declining 22.13 percent in December 1996, Thomson Reuters data showed. After ending January at $2.10, the market has lost almost half of its value. Volume on Thursday was almost 2,000 lots, more than a quarter under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "I think we're trying some storm (premium buying)," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville, adding the market was trying to establish a base after tumbling more than 50 percent from a record high above $2 a lb in January. The annual Atlantic hurricane season got off to a running start with two storms, Alberto and Beryl, forming before the official start on Friday. The season ends on Nov. 30. The formation of Alberto made it the earliest storm to form in the Atlantic since 2003. The hurricane premium buying has helped shore up a fundamentally weak juice market. Juice futures have struggled in the face of ideal growing weather in Florida, the top citrus grower in the U.S., weak retail demand and ample supplies from top producer Brazil. Open interest, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 24,708 lots as of May 30, the highest such level since Feb. 9, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Hurricane season Take A Look (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)