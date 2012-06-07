By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. orange juice futures fell
on Thursday as traders took profit on gains in the previous two
sessions, to keep prices in line with the ample supply and weak
retail demand for the commodity.
ICE Futures' benchmark frozen concentrated orange juice
futures for July settled down 1 cent, or 0.9 percent, at
$1.1560 per lb. It traded from $1.12 to $1.1890.
"The market's seen a decent pop in the last two days and
people reckoned it's time to take some profit given the
fundamentals for juice," said Sterling Smith, vice president of
commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in
Chicago.
Juice suffered its worst price drop in more than 15 years in
May after commodities as a whole sold off on risk aversion
sparked by the euro zone crisis and global economic worries.
July FCOJ finished May down 20 percent, the biggest slide since
December 1996 for a benchmark juice contract.
On Tuesday through Wednesday, the July contract gained
nearly 5 percent in all on speculative buying related to
hurricane concerns near the orange state, Florida.
Fundamentally, the outlook for juice is bearish, with
supplies in Florida plentiful and retail demand weak.
Inventories from top citrus producer Brazil are also ample.
Players are expecting price spikes anyway if the annual
Atlantic hurricane season, now in its first week, surprises.
Some began building a hurricane premium into the market this
week after tropical storms Alberto and Beryl began forming in
the Atlantic last week, days before the official June 1 start of
the hurricane season. Alberto was also the earliest storm to
form in the Atlantic since 2003.
The storm season officially ends Nov. 30.
Open interest in FCOJ, an indicator of investor interest,
stood at 26,959 lots as of June 6, up from 26,883 on June 5,
data from ICE Futures U.S. showed.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)