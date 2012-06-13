* Juice up half a pct on day after near 6 pct loss in 4 days * Technical buying lifts market By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 13 Orange juice futures rose for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday as technical support returned to a market weakened by speculative selling in the absence of immediate threats to Florida's citrus crop. Benchmark July frozen concentrated orange juice rose 0.55 cent, or half percent, to close at $1.1060 per lb, after moving from $1.0835 to $1.1575. The market had fallen 6.55 cents, or nearly 6 percent, in four previous sessions. Volume on Wednesday stood at nearly 1,800 lots, about 4 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters showed. "We've dropped quite a lot over the last four days that we began attracting some technical buying today," said a juice broker in Florida. The sell-off in juice was sparked by a lack of a storm threats that had put prices on the defensive, traders said. Juice had initially rallied between late May and early June after the formation of tropical storms Alberto and Beryl, which came days before the start of official Atlantic hurricane season on June 1. Since those two storms, the citrus crop weather has turned benign, pressuring prices. Juice was further weighed down on Tuesday after the U.S. Agriculture Department increased its estimate of Florida's 2011/12 citrus crop to 146.2 million (90-lb) boxes from 145.2 million in last month's USDA report. Sterling Smith, vice president of commodity research for Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago, said this week the outlook for juice remained bearish due to ample supplies and weak retail demand. On Tuesday, the open interest in juice, an indicator of investor interest, stood at 27,307 lots, according to data from ICE Futures U.S. The volume traded was at 2,856 lots, the exchange said. Hurricane season Take A Look (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; editing by M.D. Golan)