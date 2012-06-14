* Juice consolidates after recent sharp losses
* Market uninspired given lack of storm threat
NEW YORK, June 14 Orange juice futures settled
lower Thursday in mostly switch trade, a fter dropping sharply
during the past few sessions, analysts said.
Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 0.85
cent to finish at $1.0975 per lb, after trading from $1.071 to
$1.12.
Volume on Thursday stood slightly over 1,300 lots, over 50
percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"Orange juice is in consolidation ... it really has no place
to go," a long-time broker said.
Traders said most of the activity was in switch trade as
players moved out of positions in the spot July contract and
into the back contracts.
Fundamentally, traders said the market has come under
pressure from ample supplies and lackluster retail demand.
The absence of a storm threat to Florida, the top citrus
growing area in the United States, has also added teeth to
market bears pressing futures lower.
Weather in the Sunshine State has also been near ideal for
citrus farmers.
Volume traded on Wednesday amounted to around 1,887 lots,
U.S. ICE Futures data showed.
Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at
27,533 lots as of June 13, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor. Editing by Carol Bishopric)