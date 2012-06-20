* Speculative buying lifts market to fresh high * Florida weather conditions closely watched by trade NEW YORK, June 20 Orange juice futures settled Wednesday higher on renewed speculative and storm premium buying, analysts said. Key September frozen concentrated orange juice gained 2.00 cents, or 1.7 percent, to finish at $1.1675 per lb after trading from $1.139 to $1.185. It was the loftiest close for the second position juice contract since June 7, Thomson Reuters data showed. Spot July added 3.15 cents to end at $1.229. For the spot contract, it was the loftiest settlement since May 3, the data showed. Spread trade was also a key feature as investors moved positions out of the spot month and into the back contracts before July deliveries begin next month. "The spread is inverting and widening every day, indicating there may be a large taker for delivery. Along the way, there have been stops in July for short covering too," a bank dealer who closely follows the market said. Analysts said the market may be gradually building a premium as the calendar approaches the time when storm activity picks up in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea basin. "We're putting some premium in with July coming up," a dealer said. Most storms which would menace the citrus farms of Florida, the top citrus growing state in the country, from mid-to-late July and into October, market sources said. Volume traded on Wednesday was about 2,300 lots, about 15 percent under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 25,876 lots as of June 19, the lowest since May 31, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)