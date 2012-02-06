* Market ends 4-day losing streak on covering
* Uncertainty hovers over Brazil juice imports
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Orange juice futures settled higher for
the first time in five sessions on Monday as investor short-covering gave the
market a lift although players remained uncertain about the fate of Brazilian
juice imports, analysts said.
U.S. health regulators blocked 20 shipments of orange juice last Friday, 11
of them from top producer Brazil, because they contained traces of a prohibited
fungicide.
The key March frozen concentrated orange juice contract rose 0.05
cent to finish at $2.015 per lb, trading from $2.00 to $2.0665.
Benchmark March hit an all-time peak at $2.2695 per lb in the last two weeks
on speculation the United States may ban Brazilian juice imports.
Country Hedging Inc senior analyst Sterling Smith said the market was still
mulling how it will eventually be resolved.
Investors were getting wary about the juice market and reduced their
exposure. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 25,603
lots, the lowest since Dec. 27, data from ICE Futures U.S. showed.
Traders said that with each day that passes by without a definitive decision
on juice imports, futures will remain volatile and probably stay near $2 a lb.
Brazil is the world's top citrus producer and accounts for half of all U.S.
juice imports and 10 percent of all U.S. supplies.
Brazilian juice is used by leading U.S. producers such as Pepsico's
Tropicana and Coca Cola's Minute Maid in a blend with oranges from
Florida.
Volume Monday hit over 1,500 lots by late New York business, some 50 percent
under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters preliminary data showed.
On Friday, the exchange said 2,758 lots were traded.