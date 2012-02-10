* Market down for fourth time in 5 sessions * Uncertainty lingers over Brazil juice imports * Coming up: USDA update on Florida citrus crop on Thursday NEW YORK, Feb 7 Orange juice futures settled lower Tuesday on investor liquidation as the market lost ground for the fourth time in five sessions while the trade cautiously awaited news on Brazil juice imports and awaited a government crop report this week, analysts said. The key March frozen concentrated orange juice contract dropped 5.65 cents, or nearly 3 percent, to finish at $1.9585 per lb, trading from $1.9155 to $2.0205. Benchmark March hit an all-time peak at $2.2695 per lb two weeks ago on speculation the United States may ban Brazilian juice imports. "We're seeing liquidation before the report," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville, referring to the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report containing an update on Florida's 2011/12 citrus crop. The report is due out on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Traders expect USDA's estimate for Florida output to be unchanged to slightly lower from last month's government estimate of 147 million (90-lb) boxes. Traders said there remained a lot of uncertainty over Brazilian juice imports. The market took note of news that Brazil's juice industry is shipping only non-concentrated product to the U.S. to comply with a ban on the fungicide carbendazim. Brazil is the world's top citrus producer and accounts for half of all U.S. juice imports and 10 percent of all U.S. supplies. Brazilian juice is used by leading U.S. producers such as Pepsico's Tropicana and Coca Cola's Minute Maid in a blend with oranges from Florida. Given the uncertainty, investors have recently reduced their exposure to the juice market. Market open interest, an indicator of investor presence in the market, stood at 25,879 lots as of Feb. 6. Last Friday open interest was 25,603 lots, the lowest since Dec. 27, data from ICE Futures U.S. showed. Volume on Tuesday was more than 3,300 lots late in New York business, some 8 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters preliminary data showed. On Monday, the exchange said 2,031 lots were traded.