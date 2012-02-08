* Market down for 6th time in 7 sessions * Coming up: USDA update on Florida citrus crop on Thursday NEW YORK, Feb 8 Orange juice futures crumbled from investor sales to end near a month low Wednesday, falling for the sixth time in seven sessions ahead of Thursday's release of a government crop report, analysts said. Benchmark March frozen concentrated orange juice dropped 5.15 cents, or 2.6 percent, to finish at $1.907 per lb, trading from $1.8625 to $1.9625. It was the lowest close on a spot basis since Jan. 17, Thomson Reuters data showed. March hit an all-time high of $2.2695 two weeks ago on speculation that the United States might ban Brazilian juice imports. "Some of the guys who came in during the Brazil juice situation got out and squared their positions before the report goes out," a dealer said. The market had surged to record highs over fears that Brazil juice imports may be banned for using a prohibited fungicide, but those fears have eased. The market awaited Thursday's U.S. Agriculture Department monthly supply/demand report containing an update on Florida's 2011/12 citrus crop. The report is due out at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Traders expect USDA's estimate for Florida output to be unchanged to slightly lower from last month's estimate of 147 million (90-lb) boxes. The market also awaited juice imports from Brazil, the world's top citrus producer which accounts for half of all U.S. juice imports and 10 percent of all U.S. supplies. Brazilian juice is used by leading U.S. producers such as Pepsico's Tropicana and Coca Cola's Minute Maid in a blend with oranges from Florida. Given the uncertainty over Brazil, investors recently reduced their exposure in the juice market. Open interest, an indicator of investor presence in the market, stood at 25,588 lots as of Feb. 7, the lowest since Dec. 23, 2010, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Volume on Wednesday amounted to nearly 3,500 lots late in New York business, 13 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters preliminary data showed. On Tuesday, the exchange said 4,169 lots were traded, the loftiest tally since Jan. 13.