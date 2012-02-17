* FDA declines to lower fungicide tolerance level for imports * Trader says market impact should be minimal after FDA move NEW YORK, Feb 16 Orange juice futures finished lower on Thursday, resuming its pullback from record highs, as the market digested news the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined a request to change the tolerance levels of a banned fungicide in imports. After Thursday's market close, the FDA said it declined to change the levels it will accept of carbendazim, a fungicide commonly used in the Brazilian orange juice industry. Brazilian and U.S. juice industry groups had asked the FDA to allow higher levels of the fungicide until June 2013 to allow the industry time to switch to another option. "I don't think that this is going to have any impact on the market. It's not surprising that the FDA said no as it is not going to change its standing until it's done more scientific research," said Kevin Sharpe, broker at Basic Commodities. Benchmark March frozen concentrated orange juice fell 1.05 cent to close at $1.8505 per lb, trading from $1.8335 to $1.8630. The market has lost around a fifth of its value since the March contract hit an all-time high of $2.2695 about two weeks ago due to speculation that the United States might ban Brazilian juice imports. Brazil is the world's top citrus producer, accounting for half of all U.S. juice imports. In mid-January, PepsiCo Inc confirmed it had returned to using only oranges from Florida in its Tropicana Pure Premium orange juices before low levels of fungicide were found in oranges from Brazil. Coca-Cola Co, which makes Minute Maid orange juice, said in January the company always used the highest-quality oranges and sourced many of its oranges from the United States. Traders said that with retail demand at a stagnant level, there seems little anxiety in the market over the Brazilian imports. Investors have been reducing their exposure in the juice market. Open interest, an indicator of investor presence in the market, has dropped about 10 percent to 23,789 lots as of Wednesday versus its peak two weeks ago, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Volume on Thursday totaled 3,400 lots late in New York business, almost 40 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters preliminary data showed. On Wednesday, the exchange said, 3,689 lots changed hands.