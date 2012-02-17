NEW YORK, Feb 17 Orange juice futures
climbed 3.5 percent in a delayed reaction on Friday after the
U.S. health regulator declined a request to allow a higher
tolerance of a banned fungicide in juice imports, renewing
supply worries.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision late
Thursday is likely to force Brazil, the world's top orange juice
producer, to stop exporting concentrated orange juice to the
United States, analysts said.
The key March frozen concentrated orange juice contract
rose 5.05 cents, or 2.7 percent, to trade at $1.901 per
lb by 9:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT), having earlier hit a one-week
high of $1.95 per lb.
(Reporting By Frank Tang)