NEW YORK, Feb 17 Orange juice futures climbed 3.5 percent in a delayed reaction on Friday after the U.S. health regulator declined a request to allow a higher tolerance of a banned fungicide in juice imports, renewing supply worries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision late Thursday is likely to force Brazil, the world's top orange juice producer, to stop exporting concentrated orange juice to the United States, analysts said. The key March frozen concentrated orange juice contract rose 5.05 cents, or 2.7 percent, to trade at $1.901 per lb by 9:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT), having earlier hit a one-week high of $1.95 per lb. (Reporting By Frank Tang)