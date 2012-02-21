* OJ eases after Friday rally on fungicide decision
* Juice market Friday volume rose to highest since Oct 2011
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Orange juice futures
eased on Tuesday, following its first weekly rise in three
weeks, as the market awaited further news regarding a banned
fungicide in juice imports.
On Friday, the citrus market rallied on supply concerns a
day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had turned down
a request to change its acceptable levels of carbendazim, a
fungicide commonly used in the Brazilian orange juice industry.
Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice edged
down 0.6 cents to close at $1.8045 per lb, trading from $1.7650
to $1.8225.
The nearby March contract ended down 1.45 cent at
$1.8635 a lb, following a 1.5 percent rally on Friday after the
FDA news.
The FDA's decision will likely force Brazil, the world's top
OJ producer, to stop exporting concentrated orange juice to the
United States.
Traders said that with retail demand stagnant, there seemed
little anxiety in the market over the Brazilian imports.
The market has lost around a fifth of its value since the
March contract hit an all-time high of $2.2695 on Jan. 23 due to
speculation of a U.S. ban on Brazilian juice imports.
Brazil will still be able to ship its U.S. customers orange
juice that is not from concentrate, since that variety contains
much smaller levels of carbendazim.
Industry sources said Brazil could resume frozen juice
concentrates shipments to the United States by the end of 2012.
Investors have been reducing their exposure in the juice
market. Open interest, an indicator of investor presence, has
dropped by more than 10 percent to 22,098 lots as of Friday
versus its peak in mid-January, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
Volume on Tuesday totaled a busy 5,719 lots late in New York
business, more than doubled its 30-day average, Thomson Reuters
preliminary data showed.
On Friday, the exchange said 7,168 lots changed hands, its
highest level since October 2011.
(Reporting By Frank Tang)