* OJ snaps back from key area of support
* Market remains in consolidation, awaits FDA
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Orange juice futures
jumped over 2 percent on Thursday, pushing back near the top of
its recent trading band, as players await news from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration on banned fungicide in juice
imports.
It was the market's biggest one-day gain in nearly a month
as prices bounced back from the $1.75 per lb level, an area of
support that should continue to hold as long as the fate of
Brazilian juice imports remains unclear, analysts said.
"We are still waiting on news from the FDA, and how they
will move forward with the issue of Brazilian oranges," said
Sterling Smith, senior analyst with Country Hedging Inc.
"That will continue to support the market, near term, near
$1.75. If nothing changes, you could probably figure $1.87 to
$1.90 will be the top of the end of the range."
Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice jumped
5.00 cents to close at $1.8380 per lb, after dealing from $1.78
to $1.8545.
The nearby March contract also ended up 5.00 cents at
$1.8730 a lb.
Prices snapped back after losing around a fifth of their
value since the March contract soared to an all-time high of
$2.2695 on Jan. 23, over speculation of a U.S. ban on Brazilian
juice imports.
Last Friday, the market rallied over 1 percent after the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration had turned down a request to
change its acceptable levels of carbendazim, a fungicide
commonly used in the Brazilian orange juice industry.
The FDA's decision will likely force Brazil, the world's top
OJ producer, to stop exporting concentrated orange juice to the
United States.
Volume on Thursday reached 3,054 lots late in New York
business, down more than half from Wednesday, when close to
6,500 lots traded hands.
(Reporting By Chris Kelly; editing by Jim Marshall)