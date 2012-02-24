* OJ extends previous session's sharp rally
* Market continues to recover after slide, awaits FDA
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Orange juice futures eked
out a small gain Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly
rise, as the market awaited news from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on a banned fungicide in juice imports.
The OJ market extended gains after the previous session's
biggest one-day rise in nearly a month. Traders said juice
futures should continue to hold above technical support near
$1.75 per lb due to lingering uncertainty about FDA's decision
on Brazilian juice imports.
Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice rose
0.2 cent to close at $1.84 per lb, after dealing from $1.813 to
$1.865. May ended the week with a 1 percent gain.
The nearby March contract, however, ended down 1.25
cent at $1.8605 a lb in extremely thin trade.
Prices have party recovered after losing around a fifth of
their value since the March contract soared to an all-time high
of $2.2695 on Jan. 23, over speculation of a U.S. ban on
Brazilian juice imports.
Last Friday, the market rallied over 1 percent after the FDA
had turned down a request to change its acceptable levels of
carbendazim, a fungicide commonly used in the Brazilian orange
juice industry.
The FDA's decision will likely force Brazil, the world's top
OJ producer, to stop exporting concentrated orange juice to the
United States.
Volume on Friday reached 1,783 lots late in New York
business, preliminary Reuters data showed, down nearly half from
Thursday, when about 3,000 lots traded hands.
(Reporting By Frank Tang)