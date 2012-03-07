Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
* OJ down on light investor liquidation * Trade awaits USDA crop report this week NEW YORK, March 7 Orange juice futures ended lower Wednesday for the second straight session on investor sales as players tweaked their positions ahead of a government crop report at the end of the week, analysts said. Investors cashed in on the more than 10 percent rise in February triggered by news of a possible ban of Brazilian juice imports that has since largely diminished. Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice fell 1.35 cents to end at $1.885 per lb, dealing from $1.863 to $1.9115. It was an inside day since the range was within Tuesday's $1.85 to $1.93 band. Volume traded Wednesday stood around 730 lots, almost three-quarters under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "I think it's liquidation selling before the crop report on Friday," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report will update the Florida 2011/12 citrus production forecast at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Friday. Uncertainty over tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration given to Brazilian juice imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers has kept prices supported the past few weeks. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON, June 11 Iran has sent four cargo planes of food to Qatar and plans to provide 100 tonnes of fruit and vegetable every day, Iranian officials said, amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country.