* OJ trades in a band, consolidates * Trade awaits USDA crop report tomorrow NEW YORK, March 8 Orange juice futures closed firmer Thursday on light investor buying as market players adjusted positions in front of a government crop report on Friday, analysts said. The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report will update the Florida 2011/12 citrus production forecast at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice rose 1.25 cents to end at $1.8975 per lb, dealing from $1.8675 to $1.91. It was an inside day for the third session in a row because the range was within Wednesday's $1.863 to $1.9115 band. Tuesday's range was $1.85 to $1.93. Volume traded Thursday stood around 550 lots, over three-quarters under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "It's just drifting around here before the report is released although no one is expecting any surprise from the data," a dealer said. Uncertainty over tests by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration given to Brazilian juice imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers has kept prices supported the past few weeks. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)