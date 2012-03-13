* OJ pressured early by ideal growing weather in Florida * Market rebounds on short-covering NEW YORK, March 13 Orange juice futures settled near a three week low on Tuesday as ideal growing weather in the key growing state of Florida sparked investor liquidation in the market, analysts said. Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice rose 0.10 cent to finish at $1.858 per lb, trading from $1.8275 to $1.87. The intra-day low was its lowest in almost three weeks, Thomson Reuters data showed. Volume traded was light as it stood almost 500 lots, over four-fifths under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "OJ has no weather threats right now," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith. "OJ is caught in a dull pattern (at this time)." The only thing which could jolt juice futures would be an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which tested Brazilian juice imports due to the use of a prohibited fungicide by Brazilian citrus growers. The government's crop report served to highlight the market fundamental of ample supplies in the market, dealers said. The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report last Friday estimated Florida's 2011/12 citrus production at 147 million (90-lb) boxes. That compared with 146 million boxes in the agency's previous estimate last month. Two months ago, USDA pegged output at 147 million boxes. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)