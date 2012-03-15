* Small investors sell market off * Market pinned in trading band NEW YORK, March 15 Orange juice futures closed easier on Thursday on light investor sales to end a brief recovery in the market after dropping earlier in the week to a three-week low, analysts said. Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice slipped 0.20 cent to finish at $1.876 per lb, trading from $1.8575 to $1.88. The range was almost an inside day when compared with Wednesday's $1.8405 to $1.88 band. Volume was just under 500 lots, almost three-fourths under the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data. "It continues to consolidate in a range between $1.85 and $1.90 (basis spot month)," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith. Fundamentally, the juice trade is waiting for further news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on what will eventually happen to Brazilian juice imports. Traders said news that a U.S. trade panel revoked anti-dumping duties on orange juice from Brazil had little impact in the market because the focus lately has been on the U.S. FDA and Brazilian juice imports. "The tariff decision could be seen as slightly bearish as more supplies come in, but the market is not focusing on that," one dealer said. The U.S. government's recent crop report also served to underscore the fact that supplies of juice are ample, dealers said. The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report last Friday estimated Florida's 2011/12 citrus production at 147 million (90-lb) boxes, up from its estimate of 146 million boxes in the previous month. Two months ago, USDA pegged output at 147 million boxes. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)