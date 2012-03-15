* Small investors sell market off
* Market pinned in trading band
NEW YORK, March 15 Orange juice futures
closed easier on Thursday on light investor sales to end a brief
recovery in the market after dropping earlier in the week to a
three-week low, analysts said.
Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice
slipped 0.20 cent to finish at $1.876 per lb, trading from
$1.8575 to $1.88. The range was almost an inside day when
compared with Wednesday's $1.8405 to $1.88 band.
Volume was just under 500 lots, almost three-fourths under
the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"It continues to consolidate in a range between $1.85 and
$1.90 (basis spot month)," said Country Hedging Inc analyst
Sterling Smith.
Fundamentally, the juice trade is waiting for further news
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on what will
eventually happen to Brazilian juice imports.
Traders said news that a U.S. trade panel revoked
anti-dumping duties on orange juice from Brazil had little
impact in the market because the focus lately has been on the
U.S. FDA and Brazilian juice imports.
"The tariff decision could be seen as slightly bearish as
more supplies come in, but the market is not focusing on that,"
one dealer said.
The U.S. government's recent crop report also served to
underscore the fact that supplies of juice are ample, dealers
said.
The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand
report last Friday estimated Florida's 2011/12 citrus production
at 147 million (90-lb) boxes, up from its estimate of 146
million boxes in the previous month. Two months ago, USDA pegged
output at 147 million boxes.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)