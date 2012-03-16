* Futures slides on small spec sales * Market keeping eye on Florida weather NEW YORK, March 16 Orange juice futures closed lower Friday for the second straight session due to sales by small investors in another low volume day as the market awaited news on Braziian juice imports or weather in top U.S. growing state Florida, analysts said. Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice slipped 0.70 cent to finish at $1.869 per lb, trading from $1.852 to $1.903. The market is down 1 percent on the week. Volume was slightly over 1,000 lots, almost around two-thirds below the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data. It would be the first time in 8 sessions that volume went over 1,000 lots. The Thursday volume of 482 lots is the lowest since Sept. 2, 2011, according to ICE Futures U.S. data. "It just backing and filling. There's just no news at this time to drive it either way," a dealer said. Fundamentally, the juice trade is waiting for further news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on what will eventually happen to Brazilian juice imports. Traders said the market is monitoring weather conditions over the major growing state of Florida. But there is no weather scare at this time and the start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season is 2-1/2 months away. The U.S. government's recent crop report last week showed no surprise and underscored the fact supplies are ample. The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report last Friday estimated Florida's 2011/12 citrus production at 147 million (90-lb) boxes, up from its estimate of 146 million boxes in the previous month. The month before that, USDA forecast output at 147 million boxes. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)