* Market bounces on buying by small speculators * Trade digests bearish outlook for juice futures NEW YORK, March 26 Orange juice futures settled higher on Monday on buying by small speculators as the market rebounded from a three-month low, with the longer-term outlook for juice futures seen staying bearish, dealers said. The key May frozen concentrated orange juice contract rose 1.95 cents, or 1.17 percent, to close at $1.6815 per lb, trading from $1.65 to $1.692. On Friday, the contract finished at $1.662 per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since Dec. 22, according to Thomson Reuters Data. The juice market fell 11.07 percent last week, the biggest percentage loss for juice since mid-November, Thomson Reuters data showed. Volume traded was around 630 lots, over three-quarters under the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said juice futures were due for a rebound "after the beating it took" and that the $1.65 level seems to provide nearby support for the market. Traders said most participants were keeping an eye on growing conditions in the major producing state of Florida. The frost season is done and the threat of storms that normally comes with the Atlantic hurricane season is over two months away. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. Traders said Florida's upcoming 2012/13 citrus harvest may top the 147 million (90-lb) boxes of juice Florida reaped in 2011/12, especially if no storm hits the citrus belt in the Sunshine State this year. Juice futures hit record highs above $2 a lb in late January after the United States said it found a prohibited fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice, which accounts for half of all imports and around 10 percent of U.S. juice supplies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted tests and excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have abated since there are more than enough U.S. supplies for the domestic juice market. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure in the market, stood at 20,681 lots as of March 23, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)