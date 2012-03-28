* Small specs sell late in a dull day * Traders and players awaiting leads NEW YORK, March 28 Orange juice futures settled slightly easier Wednesday on late sales by small speculators in lethargic business as participants waited for leads on the market's next move, dealers said. The key May frozen concentrated orange juice contract slipped 0.20 cent to end at $1.67 per lb, moving from $1.6625 to $1.6885. The range almost matched Tuesday's $1.666 to $1.6885 band. Volume traded on Wednesday amounted to nearly 600 lots, more than three-quarters under the 30-day norm, according to ICE Futures U.S. data. "I think juice is trying to consolidate," The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said, adding though that business was very quiet given the dearth of market-moving news. With the annual hurricane season about two months away, market players just kept tabs on the weather and growing conditions in the major producing state of Florida, the leading citrus producer in the country. The threat of storms that normally comes with the Atlantic hurricane season is not a concern at this time because it is 2 months away. The storm season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The main factors driving price action would be storms hitting the Florida citrus belt during the northern hemisphere summer, tornadoes any decision by the U.S. government on possible contamination of juice products. Juice futures hit record highs above $2 a lb in late January after the United States said it found a prohibited fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice, which make up half of all imports and around 10 percent of U.S. juice supplies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have eased because there are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, stood at 20,768 lots as of March 27, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by J)