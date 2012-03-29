* Purchases by small speculators buoy futures
* Market keeps eye on Florida growing weather
NEW YORK, March 29 Orange juice futures settled
slightly firmer on Thursday on buying by small speculators in
another quiet session as players awaited leads to provide
direction, dealers said.
The key May frozen concentrated orange juice contract
added 0.1 cent to end at $1.6710 per lb, moving from $1.659 to
$1.6795.
At the end of February, the benchmark juice contract ended
at $1.8575. The juice market is on track to post a loss of about
10 percent on the month, but would be down only 1.0 percent on
the quarter.
Traded volume was more than three-quarters under the 30-day
norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
"There's no news so we're just drifting in here," a dealer
said. "We need something to give us a jolt."
With the annual hurricane season about two months away,
market players monitored growing conditions in Florida, the
leading U.S. citrus producer.
Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.
Juice futures hit record highs above $2 a lb in late January
after the United States said it had found a prohibited fungicide
in imports of Brazilian juice.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ran tests and excluded
some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have eased because
there are enough U.S. supplies for the domestic market.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Dale Hudson)